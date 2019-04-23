NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sturgeon expected to make statement on Scottish independence

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 10:29 AM

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give a statement to the Scottish Parliament about plans for Scottish independence on Wednesday.

The First Minister is reported to have requested time to address parliament during Wednesday afternoon about Scotland’s future and a potential independence referendum.

Ms Sturgeon said in January that she would set out her timetable for another vote in a “matter of weeks”, but remained tight-lipped in light of ongoing Brexit uncertainty at Westminster.

Before the parliament’s recess, Ms Sturgeon revealed that she would set out her plans for a second Scottish independence referendum after “this phase of the Brexit negotiations”.

The First Minister has made clear she will update the Scottish Parliament after the Easter recess

With the EU granting a six-month extension of Article 50, the First Minister is now expected to elaborate on the SNP’s plans ahead of the party’s conference at the weekend.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said that, if the First Minister had requested the opportunity to address MSPs, any rescheduling to Wednesday’s business would be confirmed by lunchtime on Tuesday.

This morning Ms Sturgeon was meeting with cabinet colleagues and no one from her office could be reached for comment.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister has made clear she will update the Scottish Parliament after the Easter recess.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Scots cite Brexit as ‘single most important issue’ when considering independence

Brexit ‘chaos and despair’ could see Scots vote for independence, SNP claims

KEYWORDS

IndyRef2Nicola SturgeonScottish GovernmentScottish independenceScottish ParliamentSNP

More in this Section

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK expected to be announced

Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

Sri Lankan police arrest 40 suspects after bombings as death toll rises

Theresa May to convene Cabinet as MPs return to Westminster


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: My husband has a drink problem – what do I do?

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »