News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Study suggests link between ovary disorder and poor lung function

Study suggests link between ovary disorder and poor lung function
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 11:00 PM

Women affected by polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) – a common cause of female infertility – are at a slightly higher risk of having breathing difficulties, research suggests.

Tests on women with PCOS, combined with their genetic information, indicated they are more likely to develop shortness of breath and poor respiratory health associated with a lower lung capacity.

But researchers from Imperial College London say the findings, presented at the European Respiratory Society International Congress, require further investigation to establish a firm link between PCOS and poor lung function.

PCOS, believed to affect around one in every five women in the UK, can cause irregular periods, infertility and a variety of other symptoms.

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown but it is thought to be related to abnormal hormone levels.

It occurs when ovaries become enlarged due to small growths surrounding the eggs.

Dr Diana van der Plaat, a fellow at the National Heart and Lung Institute at Imperial College London, who presented the research, said: “In recent years, there has been an increase in lung disease and deaths from lung disease in women, and we want to understand why.

This research highlights the fact that PCOS can affect different parts of a woman's body, not only her reproductive organs

“This work is part of a big study looking at hormonal factors and lung health in women.

“PCOS is very common so it’s important to find out whether this condition is associated with poor lung health.”

Researchers used a technique called Mendelian randomisation – which takes into account a person’s genetic code along with other available data to identify health risks – to find out whether PCOS may lead to lower lung function.

They used lung function data from 182,619 women from the UK Biobank project – an online database of 500,000 people and their medical conditions available for research – as well as previously published genetic data on PCOS from other scientific research.

A device known as the spirometer – which measures the volume of air inspired and expired by the lungs – was used to test lung function.

The results showed around one in 10 women with PCOS were more likely to have lower lung function, compared to those who do not have the condition.

Dr van der Plaat said: “We found that women with PCOS have a small increased risk of having impaired lung function.

“Poor lung function can cause difficulty in breathing and inadequate exchange of oxygen to the blood or carbon dioxide from the blood.

“This research highlights the fact that PCOS can affect different parts of a woman’s body, not only her reproductive organs.

“We need to do more research to understand why women with PCOS also have poorer lung health.”

The researchers said their work does not explain why PCOS and lung function might be linked but they believe the association may also relate to insulin levels and diabetes.

Commenting on the research, professor Daiana Stolz, from University Hospital Basel in Switzerland and chairwoman of the European Respiratory Society Education Council, who was not involved in the study, said: “PCOS is a common condition, so it’s important to know if it is linked to lung health.

“Doctors need to be aware that women with PCOS may be at a higher risk of having poor lung function, which might require follow-up and treatment.”

BreathingFertilityLung healthPCOSTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Ex-police officer found guilty of killing black neighbourEx-police officer found guilty of killing black neighbour

Pompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in Trump impeachment probePompeo accuses Democrats of bullying in Trump impeachment probe

Family reveals heartbreak six months after father and son vanished in MalagaFamily reveals heartbreak six months after father and son vanished in Malaga

Senior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fianceeSenior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fiancee


Lifestyle

Football is a game of two haves — the ‘haves’ and the ‘have nots’. There is always a champion and a loser. There is always a veteran and a youngster. And there are always the rich, and the poor.Player packs and the problem with FIFA

What distinguishes farmhouse cheddar from the more available dairy version?It’s all in the milk: Differences between farmhouse cheddar and dairy version

As they celebrate four decades of Cork Folk Festival, organisers William ‘Hammy’ Hammond and Jim Walsh select some standout memories, writesCork Folk Festival: Forty years of music and fine fun

Rory Cowan pays tribute to his beloved mother Esther, and makes us chuckle along the way, in Mrs Cowan’s Boy, a new book about his relationship with his biggest supporter.Family guy: Rory Cowan writes a love letter to the power of family

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »