News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Study finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extra

Study finds sons stay at home longer than daughters, costing parents thousands extra
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 01:18 PM

Sons cost their parents almost €23,000 more than daughters, according to a new UK study.

The study, carried out by pension-advice firm Portafina, claims it is because boys tend to live at home longer, until they are 26, whereas girls fly the nest at the average age of 22.

The four-year difference adds up to a €23,000 bill for parents.

Meanwhile, 20% of parents refuse to take any money from their children to help pay the bills.

These adult children who live at home think that if you're working and still under your parents' roof, you should be handing up.

"Before I started saving for my house, I did have to hand up rent, but my parents then, when I did start to save for a deposit, were really sound and said 'look, put your rent you are going to give us into putting it away'.

"I think if you are working and you are earning, you should definitely be handing money over."

One was adamant that parents should expect something from their adult children.

He said: "I always do try to contribute as much as I can, but I do feel that they should expect it."

Another said: "It depends on what the person is working at, if they are earning a good wage, then I think it's a nice thing to do."

Some parents said they even dipped into their pension pot or worked extra hours to help pay for bills racked up by their adult children.

The average adult child living at home costs parents €470 per month for food, bills and handouts.

READ MORE

Number of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a row

More on this topic

Mining the manure of the Netherlands' livestockMining the manure of the Netherlands' livestock

Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

The chance to redeem oneself by being the ‘perfect’ grandparentThe chance to redeem oneself by being the ‘perfect’ grandparent

Family law system 'broken' and failing parents and kidsFamily law system 'broken' and failing parents and kids

TOPIC: Family

More in this Section

Warren challenges Biden for top spot in Democratic primary pollsWarren challenges Biden for top spot in Democratic primary polls

Homeless man found guilty of stalking Harry StylesHomeless man found guilty of stalking Harry Styles

Christopher Columbus statue vandalised in US national holiday protestChristopher Columbus statue vandalised in US national holiday protest

Far right marchers vent anger at Ukraine’s president over peace planFar right marchers vent anger at Ukraine’s president over peace plan


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says we are the least strict in all of Europe.Praise over punishment: Irish parents least strict in Europe - study

Kya deLongchamps detects a hint of rebellion behind the ritual of afternoon tea.Vintage View: English tradition of afternoon tea won't exit with Brexit

Friends and Young Offenders actors Shane Casey and Dominic MacHale speak to Pat Fitzpatrick about struggling to make it but why they are not seeking out fame.‘I was down to a euro’ - The Young Offenders actors tell of struggle to make it in acting

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »