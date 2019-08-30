News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Study finds risk of breast cancer doubled after 10 years of HRT

Study finds risk of breast cancer doubled after 10 years of HRT
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 12:29 PM

The risk of developing breast cancer as a result of Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) is twice what was previously thought.

New findings from a study carried out by the University of Oxford and published in The Lancet have prompted researchers to warn that the official guidance on prescribing HRT should be reconsidered.

There are over 12 million users of HRT in Western countries with data from 100,000 of those users taking part in the study.

The study found that the risk of cancer persists for 10 years after stopping the use of HRT with the risk of breast cancer doubling after 10 years of use.

Head of Research at the Irish Cancer Society, Robert O'Connor, is urging women not to panic.

He says there's still evidence to suggest HRT is a safe and effective treatment for some women going through the menopause.

I think the advice for women is if they have any concerns, they haven't already gone through these risks, to have a chat with their GP and understand the risk, which we have known about for some time.

"Understand that risk against the background of their overall health risks and all the other different factors that are involved."

READ MORE

Woman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cell

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Rare bat population given ‘manicures’ so numbers can be countedRare bat population given ‘manicures’ so numbers can be counted

Driver caught with second car balanced on top of his vehicle given three pointsDriver caught with second car balanced on top of his vehicle given three points

HRTHormonesCancerBreast Cancer

More in this Section

Woman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cellWoman begins legal action after giving birth alone in prison cell

Bid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish courtBid to put stop to Johnson's suspension of Parliament rejected by Scottish court

Commons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation rowCommons Brexit showdown looms for Johnson following prorogation row

Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50Man to walk free after 36-year prison term for stealing $50


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »