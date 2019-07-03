News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Students questioned in France after baccalaureate maths questions leaked

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 04:02 PM

A dozen students in France are being questioned by judicial authorities for leaking maths questions for the country’s rigorous baccalaureate exam for school students.

The prosecutor’s office said the students suspected of leaking questions via social media were being held after being detained on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seven others have been freed.

Fraud suspicions emerged in the midst of the six-day exams which ended on June 24, and education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer filed a complaint.

It is thought the questions were leaked online (Adam Peck/PA)
Fraud for exams carries the risk of prison and steep fines.

The exams are also being dogged by the refusal of a minority of teachers to mark the tests needed to enter university because of their concerns over government reforms.

Mr Blanquer today denounced “sabotage” by angry examiners, warning they risked having two weeks’ salary withheld.

- Press Association

