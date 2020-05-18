News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Student charged for night at the museum in Australia

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 12:58 PM

A man has been charged with breaking and entering a museum in Sydney, Australia, where he took selfies with some of the dinosaur exhibits.

New South Wales Police said the 25-year-old German student, Paul Kuhn, also stole an artwork and a hat after he broke into the Australian Museum just after 1am on Saturday, May 10.

They said he allegedly broke into the museum, the country's oldest, and explored the building for around 40 minutes.

CCTV shows him taking selfies and taking a cowboy hat off a stand – believed to be owned by a member of staff.

Officers arrested and charged Kuhn yesterday.


Sydney

