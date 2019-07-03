News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stromboli volcano erupts as tourists watch on from beach

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 06:45 PM

A volcano has erupted on the Mediterranean island of Stromboli, Italy, with social media users sharing images of the explosion.

Pictures showed people watching on from the beach as well as the island, with smoke billowing high into the sky.

National Geographic has described the volcano’s explosions as being “constant but mild” since 1932.

The president of the region of Sicily Nello Musumeci tweeted that action was being taken.

According to Italy’s ANSA news agency, tourists had thrown themselves into the sea as a result of the eruption.

The Foreign Office changed its travel advice for Italy, saying: “Local authorities have responded and are monitoring the situation; there are no reports of significant impact on populated areas, but local authorities are assisting those on the island who wish to leave; if you’re in the area, you should follow the advice of local authorities.”

Stromboli’s population is around 500, while its economy is based almost entirely on tourism.

- Press Association

