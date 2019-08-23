News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Streets empty in Biarritz as resort awaits arrival of G7 leaders

By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 03:57 PM

Security is getting tighter in the southern French beach resort of Biarritz ahead of the G7 leaders’ summit beginning this weekend.

The airport and railway station closed down on Friday afternoon and residents used to bustle at the height of summer vacations say the streets are empty.

The city centre was almost deserted, and the seaside around the casino where leaders will meet is under a strict security cordon.

Police officers on a jet-ski patrol the waters (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Cars are thoroughly checked and tourists can no longer access their usual haunts.

Philippe Haguet said the gift shop he owns has been empty for the past two days.

Leaders of the Group of Seven countries arrive on Saturday to discuss issues including the struggling global economy and climate change until Monday.

They include the United States, Germany, Japan, Britain, France, Canada and Italy.

- Press Association

