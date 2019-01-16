NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Stray dog found in Scotland bleeding from head with blade in neck

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 05:30 PM

A stray dog is recovering in Scotland after being found bleeding from the head and with a blade in his neck.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted to the Johnston Bull Terrier on Hay Drive, Edinburgh, by a member of the public on January 7.

The dog was bleeding heavily from his head and was taken to the vet where a blade was discovered in his neck.

Scottish SPCA senior inspector John Toule said despite his injuries, the dog is in a stable condition following surgery.

He said: “We were alerted to the Johnston Bull Terrier around 8am on January 7.

“After taking the dog to a vet, a blade was discovered lodged deep within the dog’s neck.

“Thankfully, he is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment following surgery.

“We are seeking information regarding the incident and anyone who may have any information is being urged to contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EdinburghJohnston Bull TerrierScottish SPCAstray dog

Related Articles

Hard to find old dog new digs, says shelter owner

Brave dentist performs root canal procedure on Sumatran tiger

Four dogs seized at Dublin Port

Puppies left under rubbish pile saved after passer-by hears their cries

More in this Section

Body painting can stop blood-sucking horseflies, research suggests

How Jeremy Corbyn’s no confidence motion will work

Brexit options: What potential outcomes remain?

Crushing defeat for May must pave way for second EU referendum, Sturgeon demands


Lifestyle

Take a look inside the rockstar-themed rooms on Virgin’s new cruise ship

As Kate Moss turns 45, here are 7 style lessons we’ve learned from her

New series explores Ireland's remote townlands and its people

James McAvoy is a Glass act in latest film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 12, 2019

    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 33
    • 35
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »