NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Strasbourg shooting: Basketball fans kept in arena sing national anthem in solidarity

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 11:44 AM

More than 5,000 spectators at a basketball game in Strasbourg sang together in tribute to victims of a shooting in the city that killed three people.

The touching moment took place after fans were told to remain in the Rhenus Sport arena as the shooting broke out on Tuesday. They were then evacuated safely.

Footage taken by SIG Strasbourg basketball club shows spectators singing the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, in tribute to those affected by the shooting.

The 5,034 spectators of the game between SIG Strasbourg and Olimpija Ljubljana were told to stay inside the stadium during the shooting, while the nearby European Parliament was also placed on lockdown.

Authorities in France have launched a terror investigation into the shooting at a Christmas market which killed three people and left 11 injured.

The mayor of Strasbourg, Roland Ries, said the Christmas market will be closed on Wednesday and flags will be lowered to half-mast.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

basketballShootingStrasbourg

More in this Section

More than 50% of Tory MPs publicly backing Theresa May ahead of vote

Paedophile on the run for five years found behind false wall

Pope removes two cardinals from cabinet after sex abuse scandal

British police win challenge over Michael Barrymore wrongful arrest damages


Lifestyle

Unmasking Limerick's newest masked rapper

How to stop tensions boiling over this festive season

Decorating your house for Christmas? Here's some advice from three Irish interior designers

A look back at the 10 big stories form the year in music

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

    • 1
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »