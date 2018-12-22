NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Strasbourg market gunman ‘pledged allegiance to IS’

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 03:09 PM

The alleged gunman who shot and killed five people in a Christmas market attack this month in Strasbourg had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, an official says.

The judicial official said investigators have found a video stored on a USB stick in which Cherif Chekatt had claimed allegiance to the extremist group.

The video was discovered at Chekatt’s home.

People once against in the streets as Strasbourg’s Christmas market reopens (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Chekatt, 29, died in a shootout with police two days after his December 11 attack at Strasbourg’s popular Christmas market.

Shortly after his death, the Islamic State group’s Amaq news agency claimed he was a “soldier” of the group.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner had rejected the claim as “totally opportunistic”.

