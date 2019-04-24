NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Strange Chimera crab sheds new light on crustacean evolution

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 07:00 PM

A mixed-up crab from the dinosaur era has perplexed scientists with its bizarre collection of species features.

The crustacean, which lived around 90 million years ago, was named after the Chimera – a monster from Greek myth with a lion’s head, goat’s body and snake’s tail.

In a similar way, the newly discovered bug-eyed crab had characteristics that seem all wrong.

‘Unusual and cute’: Callichimaera perplexa (Elissa Martin, Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History/PA)

Lead researcher Dr Javier Luque, from the University of Alberta in Canada, described the creature as “unusual and cute”.

He said: “We started looking at these fossils and we found they had what looked like the eyes of a larva, the mouth of a shrimp, claws of a frog crab, and the carapace of a lobster.

“We have an idea of what a typical crab looks like – and these new fossils break all those rules.”

Fossil of Callichimaera perplexa embedded in stone (Daniel Ocampo R, Vencejo Films/PA)

Around 70 of the fossil crabs were found in the Andes mountain range in Colombia, which was a shallow coastal sea during the Cretaceous period.

Exceptional preservation allowed scientists to pick out details including paddle legs and bulging eyes, suggesting a lifetime of swimming rather than crawling in the sand.

The team named the crab, whose body was about the size of a 5p piece, Callichimaera perplexa, meaning “perplexing beautiful chimera”.

Dr Luque added: “Callichimaera perplexa is so unique and strange that it can be considered the platypus of the crab world. It hints at how novel forms evolve and become so disparate through time.”

- Press Association

More in this Section

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »