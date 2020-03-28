News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Stranded tourists flown to safety from foothills of Mount Everest

Stranded tourists flown to safety from foothills of Mount Everest
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Scores of tourists on the foothills of Mount Everest have been flown to safety days after being stranded on the only airstrip serving the world’s highest mountain.

Dhurba Shrestha, an official at the Tenzing Hillary Airport in Lukla, said 174 foreign tourists and four Nepali nationals left the mountain by air on Saturday in 12 small planes and two helicopters.

The airport at Lukla, located at an altitude of 2,800 metres (9,184ft), is the only airport in the Mount Everest region.

Foreign embassies and local travel agents have been urging Nepal’s government to allow these rescue flights to the Everest region since the country imposed a lockdown last week.

Nepal’s government has halted all flights and ground transportation, shutting down offices and shuttering businesses to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Nepal has four confirmed cases, including one person who has recovered.

coronavirusCovid-19EverestMount EverestNepalTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Covid-19: What are the symptoms and when do they develop?Covid-19: What are the symptoms and when do they develop?

UK sees its biggest jump in Covid-19 deaths as Johnson and Hancock test positiveUK sees its biggest jump in Covid-19 deaths as Johnson and Hancock test positive

Covid-19 ‘may cause cardiac injuries in patients with no known heart conditions’Covid-19 ‘may cause cardiac injuries in patients with no known heart conditions’

Police probe after New York subway driver killed in firePolice probe after New York subway driver killed in fire


Lifestyle

Dr Sarah Coyle discusses her working day and the recent efforts to combat Covid-19Working life: Dr Sarah Coyle, Consultant in Public Health Medicine, HSE

The wonders of modern technology mean people can keep socialising even while stuck at home.Life on the inside: Tips to stay in touch digitally with others under Covid-19 lockdown

Bacon’s 1981 triptych (one of 28 large-format works created between 1962 and 1991) will be offered with an estimate north of $60m (€55m).Sotheby's to auction Francis Bacon's Oresteia of Aeschylus in New York

It all started with the magic chair. A chair is a chair, you’ll sigh, and from our perch in Irish Examiner Interiors HQ we’re familiar with that four-legged structure in its every possible incarnation, writes Eve Kelliher.Inside Out: It's a kind of magic - How real-life wizards are transforming lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

  • 9
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 30
  • 41
  • 24

Full Lotto draw results »