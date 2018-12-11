NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Stormy Daniels ordered by judge to pay Donald Trump’s legal fees

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 10:16 PM

A US federal judge has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump nearly 293,000 US dollars for his lawyers’ fees and another 1,000 dollars in sanctions after her defamation suit against the president was dismissed.

Judge S. James Otero made the order on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, had asked for nearly 390,000 US dollars.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents Daniels, tweeted the order “will never hold up on appeal”.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006 and was paid 130,000 dollars as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job”.

The judge threw out the case in October.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpStormy Daniels

