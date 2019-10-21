News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Storms heading for Japan a week after devastation of Typhoon Hagibis

Storms heading for Japan a week after devastation of Typhoon Hagibis
By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 01:24 PM

Japan is bracing for two more storms heading its way a week after a typhoon devastated the country’s central and northern regions.

The Meteorological Agency said on Monday that a tropical storm was off the southern coast of Japan’s south-western main island of Shikoku. It was heading north-east, packing winds of 66 miles per hour.

The agency said the storm could dump up to a foot of rain in central Japan by Tuesday evening.

Another storm is expected to hit near southern Japan later this week.

Risks of flooding in the regions hit by the recent typhoon are much higher, the agency said, urging residents in those areas to prepare early.

Typhoon Hagibis, which hit Japan earlier this month, left at least 70 people dead and 12 others missing, officials said.

Japan’s Kyodo News agency, citing its own tally, put the death toll at 81. Nagano in central Japan and Fukushima and Miyagi in the north were among the hardest-hit areas.

The typhoon dumped record rainfalls in large areas of central and northern Japan, causing dozens of rivers to overflow, triggering mudslides and leaving tens of thousands of homes flooded, damaged or without power or running water.

READ MORE

Fr Peter McVerry on homeless crisis: 'We are no longer shocked...We should be outraged'

More on this topic

Fine, dry day with sunny periodsFine, dry day with sunny periods

Dry but overcast with small chance of rainDry but overcast with small chance of rain

Good sunshine with little cloudGood sunshine with little cloud

Dry and bright with patchy cloudDry and bright with patchy cloud

JapanTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire endsTurkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire ends

Lebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protestsLebanon’s government scrambles to respond to mass protests

Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally banHong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally ban

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messagesBoeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messages


Lifestyle

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

Even if you only have room for one pot in the smallest space, plant some tulips in it to make your garden spring to life, says Hannah Stephenson.7 design tips to make your tulips in garden pots stand out in a crowd

Does the early bird catch the gym gains, or are you better off running through your reps after the sun sets? We ask two personal trainers.Ask the experts: Is it better to work out in the morning or the evening?

John’s chairs will last a lifetime, but he is also passing on his knowledge to a new generation, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Made in Munster: The ancient art of súgán-making is woven into Irish family history

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »