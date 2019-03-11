NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Storm disrupts travel in Germany as man killed by falling tree

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 03:03 PM

Stormy weather has caused severe travel disruption in Germany, forcing cancellations and delays to rail and air traffic, particularly in the west of the country.

Police said a 47-year-old driver died when a tree fell on his car in Bestwig, about 62 miles north-east of Cologne.

However, there was a lucky escape for the occupants of a car in Cologne when a piece of roofing felt crashed onto their vehicle. Dashcam footage captured the moment.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn said it halted long-distance and some regional connections in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia after several lines were blocked by trees falling on tracks.

German news agency dpa reported that some flights were cancelled at Frankfurt airport, the country’s busiest, and two planes heading for Cologne-Bonn airport were diverted elsewhere due to strong winds.

A number of zoos were shut as a precaution because of the storm, while in Duisburg a large cargo crane was blown over, partially landing in the Rhine River.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bohs striker Corcoran makes Countdown appearance hours after Player of the Month win

Pensioner accused of indecent abuse of boy in 1980s

Litter picking gets trending with #trashtag

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn’t take


KEYWORDS

CologneGermanyStormWeather

More in this Section

Chinese carriers ordered to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopia crash

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

Ethiopian Airlines crash: what we know so far

Ethiopian Airlines crash: What do we know about those killed?


Lifestyle

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

How to reset your fitness mindset if you’ve lost your gym mojo

6 ways to not kill your plants if you’re a millennial who can’t keep anything alive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »