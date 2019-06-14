News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Stop mistakenly using the c-word to say my name, Jeremy Hunt tells broadcasters

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 03:26 PM

Tory leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt has told broadcasters to “grow up” and refrain from pronouncing his surname using its rhyming expletive.

The UK Foreign Secretary’s name has been mistakenly replaced with the c-word by journalists on both television and radio on numerous occasions.

In an interview with the Telegraph on their Brexit podcast, he said he was often called “Jeremy C***” at school.

“I’m used to it. I had this when I was at school. Personally I think people should just grow up and get over the fact that my last name rhymes with a rather unpleasant word,” he said.

Recently, BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire, addressing Tory MP Steve Brine during her own weekday news and current affairs programme on Tuesday, said: “You say the man you are backing, Jeremy C***… I’m so sorry, Jeremy Hunt”.

She issued a swift apology on air, saying: “I’ve never said that before in my life. It’s normally men who say that so I really, really want to apologise.”

It occurred during a four-way debate over who should take over the leadership of the Conservative party.

However, her mistake comes after presenters on Sky News, Channel 4, Channel 5 and the BBC have all fallen foul to the error.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Assange ordered to face full extradition hearing next year

More on this topic

Chuka Umunna’s old tweets come back to haunt him as he joins Lib Dems

Urgent call for blood donations as stocks run low

When the spotlight falls on 'the audience'

Police in murder probe receive new information in hunt for missing man

Jeremy Huntpolitics

More in this Section

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to step down as press secretary

US blames Iran for attacks on two tankers near Persian Gulf

Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia

Check out the “Alcatraz of the Rockies” which is drugs king El Chapo's new home


Lifestyle

When the spotlight falls on 'the audience'

14 years after his dad died, Pat Fitzpatrick realises he's become just like him

A second bite at the cherry: Your guide to a valuable fruit

On the record: Maradona's life laid bare in new documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »