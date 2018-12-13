Stop Christmas for MPs unless we get Brexit vote first, say Lib Dems

The Liberal Democrats have demanded Christmas be cancelled – for MPs in the UK at least – unless the meaningful vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal takes place before the festive recess begins.

Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said it was “an insult to the British people” to go on the three-week holiday leaving such an important decision unresolved.

Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom on Thursday revealed the order of business for the last week the Commons is due to sit before Christmas.

The business for next week will be: pic.twitter.com/NXk2ctECNx— Leader's Office (@CommonsLeader) December 13, 2018

It did not include any provision for a vote, which Theresa May has said will take place before January 21, pending any last-minute addenda or concessions from Brussels.

Downing Street said on Thursday that a firm date for the vote has yet to be fixed.

Parliament is due to rise currently on December 20 and return on January 7.

Mr Brake said: “At a time of so much uncertainty caused by this Brexit mess, it is an insult to the British people that Theresa May is happy for MPs to go on holiday without voting on the biggest issue in generations.

“People deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better.

“Liberal Democrats do not believe Parliament should rise for the Christmas recess until Theresa May does what the people expect and give MPs a vote on her deal.

Now more than ever MPs should be working to help their constituents, not least by giving them a final say on Brexit with the option to remain in the EU.”

- Press Association