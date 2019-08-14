News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stones fell from damaged Notre Dame ceiling amid heatwave

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 04:34 PM

French officials have said several stones fell from the vaulted ceiling of the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral after last month’s heatwave.

The French ministry of culture urged renewed stabilisation efforts to prevent further damage after revealing the stones fell following temperatures of a record 42.6C in Paris in late July.

It said the heat quickly dried out the mortar holding ceiling stones in place and apparently played a role.

The Paris cathedral was badly damaged in a massive fire in April (Francois Mori/AP)
The Paris cathedral was badly damaged in a massive fire in April (Francois Mori/AP)

The damage is “not serious” but the 12th-century cathedral remains at risk of possible collapse, the official said.

Work inside the cathedral was suspended over concerns about lead contamination.

The ministry has urged resumed efforts to clean out hazardous debris and shore up the structure, which was severely damaged in the fire in April.

