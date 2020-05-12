News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Stonehenge solstice celebrations called off – report

By Press Association
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 08:21 AM

The summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge have reportedly been cancelled.

Thousands of people routinely observe the rising of the sun at the neolithic monument on the longest day of the year.

But restrictions on public gatherings mean the traditional event cannot take place, and English Heritage will be streaming the sunrise online.

The site has been closed since March following the coronavirus pandemic.

Stonehenge director Nichola Tasker was quoted in the Salisbury Journal saying: “Given the sheer number of major events worldwide which have already been cancelled across the summer, from Glastonbury to the Olympics to Oktoberfest, I doubt this will come as a huge surprise, but we know how much summer solstice at Stonehenge means to so many people.

“We have consulted widely on whether we could have proceeded safely and we would have dearly liked to host the event as per usual, but sadly in the end, we feel we have no choice but to cancel.”

coronavirusStonehengeSummer solstice

