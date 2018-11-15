Home»world

Statue of Liberty’s original torch moved to museum site

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 08:56 PM

The Statue of Liberty’s original torch has been moved from the base of the statue to its new home in a museum that will open next year.

The torch was replaced with a replica in the 1980s.

Visitors in New York watched on Thursday as the base and the flame of the 3,600lb torch were taken by lorry slowly and carefully to the museum construction site about 100 yards from the statue.

The original torch was removed in 1984 and replaced by a replica (Richard Drew/AP)

The torch was removed in 1984 because officials with the National Park Service and the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation determined that it was too badly damaged to restore.

A new torch was installed in 1985 and the old one was placed in a museum in the statue’s base.

The new Statue of Liberty Museum will open in May 2019.

