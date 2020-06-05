News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

State-backed hackers targeted Trump and Biden campaigns, says Google

State-backed hackers targeted Trump and Biden campaigns, says Google
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 07:54 AM

State-backed hackers have targeted the election campaigns of US President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, Google said.

The company confirmed the findings after the director of its Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, disclosed the attempts on Twitter.

Mr Huntley said a Chinese group known as Hurricane Panda targeted Trump campaign staff while an Iranian outfit known as Charming Kitten had attempted to breach accounts of Biden campaign workers.

Google said it saw no evidence that the phishing attempts were successful.

Such attempts typically involve forged emails with links designed to harvest passwords or infect devices with malware.

The effort targeted personal email accounts of staff in both campaigns, according to the company statement.

A Google spokesman added that “the timeline is recent and that a couple of people were targeted on both campaigns”.

He would not say how many.

Google said it sent targeted users “our standard government-backed attack warning” and referred the incidents to federal law enforcement.

Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, called the announcement “a major disclosure of potential cyber-enabled influence operations, just as we saw in 2016″.

His tweet referred to the Russian hacking of the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and subsequent online release of internal emails – some doctored – that US investigators determined sought to assist the Trump campaign.

Neither the Biden nor the Trump campaign would say how many staff were targeted, when the attempts took place or whether the phishing was successful.

Both campaigns have been extremely reticent about discussing cyber security.

“The Trump campaign has been briefed that foreign actors unsuccessfully attempted to breach the technology of our staff,” the campaign said in a statement.

“We are vigilant about cyber security and do not discuss any of our precautions.”

The Biden campaign did not even confirm the attempt.

“We are aware of reports from Google that a foreign actor has made unsuccessful attempts to access the personal email accounts of campaign staff,” it said in a statement.

This is an increased time I think for adversaries to hurt our country and I do think they will take that during elections

“We have known from the beginning of our campaign that we would be subject to such attacks and we are prepared for them.”

Hurricane Panda, also known by security researchers as Zirconium or APT31 – an abbreviation for “advanced persistent threat” – is known for focusing on intellectual property theft and other espionage.

Charming Kitten, also known as Newscaster and APT35, is reported to have targeted US and Middle Eastern government officials and businesses, also for information theft and spying.

In October, Microsoft said hackers linked to Iran’s government had targeted a US presidential campaign and the New York Times and Reuters identified the target as Mr Trump’s re-election campaign.

Campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said at the time that there was “no indication that any of our campaign infrastructure was targeted”.

A former director of the National Security Agency, Keith Alexander, said he fully expects geopolitical rivals of the US to take advantage of the Covid-19 crisis and unrest in the country.

“This is an increased time I think for adversaries to hurt our country and I do think they will take that during elections,” he said.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Donald TrumpGooglehackingJoe BidenUS electionTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Locals have mixed feelings about Barcelona’s lack of tourists in lockdownLocals have mixed feelings about Barcelona’s lack of tourists in lockdown

Mourning period for George Floyd begins as protests continue worldwideMourning period for George Floyd begins as protests continue worldwide

Houses swept into sea by landslide in Arctic NorwayHouses swept into sea by landslide in Arctic Norway

Las Vegas reopens its doors to gamblers following Covid-19 lockdownLas Vegas reopens its doors to gamblers following Covid-19 lockdown


Lifestyle

Paula Burns talks to five Irish designers embracing the latest fashion trend. Born out of necessity, with a whole lot of invention - it's the couture face mask.Face masks: Five Irish designers embracing the latest fashion trend

Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Are we supposed to envy the gowls in Normal People?

Harpers from Cork and beyond have been making the most of online interaction, and a 240-strong ensemble will perform O’Carolan’s ‘Fanny Power’ this weekend, writes Pet O’Connell.Harps for Hope makes online connections to form 240-strong ensemble

A revamp of Disco Pigs may be on hold, but Corcadorca have developed a new socially-distant work for the residents of various housing estates around Cork, writes Marjorie Brennan.Disco Pigs on hold but Corcadorca to go live for Cork Midsummer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »