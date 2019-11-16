News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
St Mark’s Square reopens in Venice after flooding forced closure

By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 11:36 AM

Tourists and residents have been allowed back into St Mark’s Square in Venice a day after it was closed due to exceptionally high tidal waters that swept through most of the lagoon city’s already-devastated centre.

Despite sunny skies, the city remained on edge on Saturday due to possibly more wind-propelled high tidal waters during the weekend. The city was struck on Tuesday by devastating floods, the worst in decades.

By late Saturday morning, water was rising again in St Mark’s Square and the forecast for Sunday was worse. The tide was expected to peak at 1.15 metres (3.7ft) above sea level on Saturday at noon.

Late Tuesday, water levels in Venice reached 1.87 metres (6ft 1in) above sea level, the highest flooding since 1966.

