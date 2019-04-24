NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sri Lankan President calls for resignation of Defence Secretary and National Police Chief

People gather around a television in a cafe showing Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena's address to the nation following Easter Sunday terror attacks in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 12:29 PM

Sri Lanka’s president has asked for the resignations of the defence secretary and the national police chief after security forces failed to act on warnings before Easter suicide bombings that killed over 350 people.

President Maithripala Sirisena’s office announced that he asked for the resignations on Wednesday.

Mr Sirisena said during a televised speech yesterday that he planned to change the head of the defence forces within 24 hours.

Anusha Kumari, center bottom, with bandages on her left eye touches coffins during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday bomb blast in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, which struck churches and hotels in the island nation.

A Sri Lankan official has blamed breakaway members of two obscure local extremist Muslim groups.

-PA

More on this topic

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Sri Lanka bombings death toll nears 360 as police make more arrests

Sri Lanka attacks likely to deter Irish tourists

Islamic State claims Sri Lanka attacks with at least 45 children among dead

More in this Section

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide


Lifestyle

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

As Taylor Swift goes all Victoriana at the Time Gala – 3 times she’s made a splash on the red carpet

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »