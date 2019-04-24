Sri Lankan President calls for resignation of Defence Secretary and National Police Chief

Sri Lanka’s president has asked for the resignations of the defence secretary and the national police chief after security forces failed to act on warnings before Easter suicide bombings that killed over 350 people.

President Maithripala Sirisena’s office announced that he asked for the resignations on Wednesday.

Mr Sirisena said during a televised speech yesterday that he planned to change the head of the defence forces within 24 hours.

Anusha Kumari, center bottom, with bandages on her left eye touches coffins during a mass burial for her husband, two children and three siblings, all victims of Easter Sunday bomb blast in Negombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, which struck churches and hotels in the island nation.

A Sri Lankan official has blamed breakaway members of two obscure local extremist Muslim groups.

-PA