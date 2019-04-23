NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sri Lanka minister says attacks were retaliation for Christchurch atrocities

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 10:44 AM

Sri Lanka’s minister of defence has said the Easter Sunday bombings were “carried out in retaliation” for attacks on mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 15.

Ruwan Wijewardene made the comment to politicians in Parliament today, without providing evidence or explaining where the information came from.

He said the toll from coordinated bombings at churches, luxury hotels and other sites now stands at 321 people dead and 500 injured.

The government has blamed a local Islamist militant group for the attacks.

Last month’s attacks in New Zealand saw 50 people killed in two mosques by a gunman who streamed his actions on social media.

- Press Association

