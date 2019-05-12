Sri Lanka churches hold first Sunday Mass since Easter bombings

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has held the first regular Sunday Mass since the Easter suicide bombings of churches and hotels killed more than 250 people.

Military forces and police armed with assault rifles patrolled the streets leading to churches and stood guard outside the compounds.

Everyone entering was required to produce identity cards and be body searched. Police guard the entrance to St Lucia’s cathedral in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Parking was banned near the churches and officials urged worshippers to bring along only minimum baggage.

Seven suicide bombers struck two Catholic and one Protestant church and three luxury hotels in the attacks last month.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombings, which were carried out by a local radicalised Muslim group.

- Press Association