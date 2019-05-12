NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sri Lanka churches hold first Sunday Mass since Easter bombings

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 07:01 AM

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has held the first regular Sunday Mass since the Easter suicide bombings of churches and hotels killed more than 250 people.

Military forces and police armed with assault rifles patrolled the streets leading to churches and stood guard outside the compounds.

Everyone entering was required to produce identity cards and be body searched.

Police guard the entrance to St Lucia’s cathedral in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Parking was banned near the churches and officials urged worshippers to bring along only minimum baggage.

Seven suicide bombers struck two Catholic and one Protestant church and three luxury hotels in the attacks last month.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the bombings, which were carried out by a local radicalised Muslim group.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sri Lankan Catholics watch Mass on TV for second week following Easter attacks

Romesh Ranganathan to host Sri Lanka fundraising comedy gig

Tight security for first public Mass in Sri Lanka since Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lanka bans face coverings after Easter bombings

KEYWORDS

Islamic StateSri LankaSri Lanka bombings

More in this Section

Thousands of Albanians protest against left-wing government

ANC wins South African elections but vote share plunges

Four gunmen who attacked Pakistan hotel and shot dead security guard have been killed

Prime Minister’s Brexit deal is ‘surrender document’ – Farage


Lifestyle

Review: The National's I Am Easy To Find is a minor-key delight

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »