NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Sri Lanka bomber who studied in UK named

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 06:45 PM

One of the bombers behind the Sri Lankan terror attack was former UK student Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed.

He is understood to have studied in the southeast of England at some point between 2006 and 2007 – and later did a postgraduate course in Australia, before returning to settle in Sri Lanka.

His identity was reported after officials in Sri Lanka claimed one of the suicide bombers may have studied in the UK.

Many of the attackers came from well-educated, middle-class families, and had been part of a pair of little-known extremist Muslim groups, Sri Lanka’s junior defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters.

He added at least one had a law degree and some may have studied in the UK and Australia.

Scotland Yard and a UK Government spokesman declined to comment.

The identity of Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed was first reported by Sky News.

READ MORE

Sri Lankan President calls for resignation of Defence Secretary and National Police Chief

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sri Lankan President calls for resignation of Defence Secretary and National Police Chief

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Sri Lanka bombings death toll nears 360 as police make more arrests

Sri Lanka attacks likely to deter Irish tourists

KEYWORDS

Sri Lanka

More in this Section

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »