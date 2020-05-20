News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Spiders that hunt in packs ‘stay smaller in size’

Spiders that hunt in packs ‘stay smaller in size’
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 11:23 AM

Spiders that hunt in packs are likely to remain smaller in size, according to research.

Scientists at the University of Portsmouth in England believe the collective effort by groups in catching prey reduces the evolutionary impetus for the spiders to grow.

In a report published in the Development, Genes and Evolution journal, senior lecturer in zoology Lena Grinsted compared spider size from a large number of social and non-social species.

She said: “Perhaps the most intriguing consequence of this new hypothesis is the suggestion that working together relaxes selection on body size on relatively large spiders.

(University of Portsmouth/PA)
(University of Portsmouth/PA)

“Our argument is that when these spiders start co-operating in catching prey, they can still catch the same really large prey, even if they start to mature at a smaller body size.

“And a smaller body size carries with it multiple overall fitness benefits when you live in a crowded group.”

Dr Grinsted said other benefits of smaller size were that a large insect would feed more of a group’s members and smaller spiders produce fewer eggs, meaning better quality offspring.

She said death rates are reduced in social species because they build larger, more-protective nest structures and do not need to risk travelling as much to find mates.

She added: “By analysing data on body sizes from lots of spider species and the size of their insect prey we found very strong support for our new theory, the ‘prey to predator size ratio hypothesis’.

READ MORE

2.6m people flee as Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh

“When spiders evolve the ability to catch prey co-operatively, we see a beneficial increase in the prey:predator body-size ratio.

“This increase can be achieved either by catching larger prey, as the classic theory suggests, or by evolving a smaller predator body size, as we see has happened in some social spiders.

“We welcome further studies testing the predictions generated from our hypothesis, to assess its relevance to other group hunting species.”

More on this topic

West Cork conservation rangers on hand to keep sea eagle chick fedWest Cork conservation rangers on hand to keep sea eagle chick fed

Trust calls for 'wildlife crime unit' after mass buzzard poisoning in CorkTrust calls for 'wildlife crime unit' after mass buzzard poisoning in Cork

Camera donated by member of public captures amazing footage of lynxCamera donated by member of public captures amazing footage of lynx

Lockie the lockdown foal born at Cork donkey sanctuaryLockie the lockdown foal born at Cork donkey sanctuary


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

SpidersTOPIC: Nature

More in this Section

‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’‘Handwashing six to 10 times a day linked to lower coronavirus infection risk’

Walking, cycling or taking the train to work ‘reduces the risk of early death’Walking, cycling or taking the train to work ‘reduces the risk of early death’

Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Tom Moore to be given knighthood Second World War veteran and NHS fundraiser Tom Moore to be given knighthood

Cambridge University moves all lectures online for next academic yearCambridge University moves all lectures online for next academic year


Lifestyle

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Writers & Lovers by Lily King and Camino Winds by John Grisham.5 new books to read in lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »