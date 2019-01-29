NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Speedboat killer won’t face fast-track extradition from Georgia

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd will not face a fast-tracked extradition from Georgia, a judge has ruled.

Shepherd, 31, appeared in court on Tuesday when a judge decided against accelerating the process for his return to Britain, according to reports.

He could remain in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, for several more months.

Jack Shepherd was convicted of manslaughter in his absence at the Old Bailey (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Before the hearing, a defence lawyer for Shepherd, Tariel Kakabadze, wrote on Facebook: “Prosecutor requested Jack Shepherd’s urgent extradition according to simplified rules.

“We, Jack Shepherd’s defense team are going to fight the request!”

Charlotte Brown (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Shepherd was convicted in his absence last year of killing Charlotte Brown, 24, on a first date in December 2015, when the speedboat they were in overturned in the Thames.

He handed himself into Georgian authorities last Wednesday.

- Press Association


