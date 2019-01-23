NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd arrested in Georgia

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 05:09 PM

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has been arrested in Georgia after handing himself in to authorities after spending months as a fugitive.

He went on the run pending his Old Bailey trial over the death of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown, and was convicted in his absence in July last year.

Georgia’s embassy in London said he surrendered himself to police on Wednesday, after her family increased their calls for him to return to face justice.

Her father, Graham Brown, celebrated the move, writing on Facebook: “Justice for Charlotte is close!”

Ms Brown died in December 2015 when 31-year-old Shepherd’s boat flipped into the wintry waters of the River Thames in London.

The pair had been on a Champagne-fuelled first date.

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, was sentenced in his absence to six years in prison for manslaughter by gross negligence.

A spokesman for the Georgian embassy said: “He has just surrendered himself to the Georgian Police and now the police undertakes relevant detaining formalities.”

The family of Ms Brown, known to loved ones as Charli, ramped up pressure in recent weeks and met with Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday.

- Press Association


