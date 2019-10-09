News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Special’ immune cells offer hope for triple negative breast cancer patients

‘Special’ immune cells offer hope for triple negative breast cancer patients
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 07:15 PM

Breast cancer patients who have a ‘special’ type of immune cell in their tumours have a higher chance of survival than those who do not, new research suggests.

Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and King’s College London have found a link between a subtype of gamma delta T cells in breast tissue and higher remission rates in patients with triple negative breast cancer.

Gamma delta T cells are specialist immune cells known to have cancer-fighting properties and have been a target for possible immunotherapy treatments.

A subtype of these cells – called V delta 1 T cells – was identified in the tumour samples of some of the patients with triple negative breast cancer.

The scientists found that those with higher numbers of V delta 1 T cells in their tumours were more likely to survive than those with low numbers.

The team say their findings, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, “open the door to look at new ways we may be able to tackle this devastating disease”.

Gamma delta T cells have previously been identified in the human gut and skin, but the team says this is the first time they have been found in human breast tissue.

Fernanda Kyle-Cezar, a postdoctoral researcher at the School of Immunology and Microbial Sciences, King’s College London, and one of the lead authors of the study, said: “Proving that these special cells are present in human breast tissue is an exciting first.

Proving that these special cells are present in human breast tissue is an exciting first

“We knew from animal model studies that gamma delta cells might play an important role in killing tumours, but this is the first clear evidence that they may do so in human breast cancer.”

Triple negative breast cancer occurs in 15% of cases, with around 7,500 women in the UK being diagnosed each year. It can sometimes be more aggressive than other types of breast cancer and often have a poor prognosis.

In the first part of the study, the team looked at healthy breast tissue from 54 women who underwent mastectomy or reduction.

The researchers were able to detect the gamma delta T cells by tracking their genetic material.

In the second part of the study, the researchers looked for a connection between V delta 1 T cells and survival rates for a group of 11 women with triple negative breast cancer.

They found that six of these patients had relatively high numbers of the cells in their tumours, with five of them going into remission and surviving their cancer.

Study co-author Dr Yin Wu, a clinician at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital and University College Hospital, said: “These findings unlock many more research angles and potential treatments.

“It could mean that in the future we’re able to improve a patient’s chance of survival by either artificially activating more of these cells to fight the tumour cells or we could transfer cells from a donor.”

The research was part-funded by Cancer Research UK and Breast Cancer Now.

READ MORE

Body of missing Cork woman Frankie Devlin recovered; Gardaí thank public for assistance

More on this topic

Sir Elton John: Nobody knew how close I came to dyingSir Elton John: Nobody knew how close I came to dying

Martin Freeman backs campaign to ‘beat cancer at its own game’Martin Freeman backs campaign to ‘beat cancer at its own game’

Cancer Society wants Govt to ring-fence funds to tackle men's cancerCancer Society wants Govt to ring-fence funds to tackle men's cancer

Cancer survival rates rise sharply since ’90s but men still at higher risk than womenCancer survival rates rise sharply since ’90s but men still at higher risk than women

breast cancerGamma delta T cellsTriple Negative Breast CancerV delta 1 T cellsTOPIC: Cancer news

More in this Section

Michel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit dealMichel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit deal

Turkish offensive into Syria under way, says ErdoganTurkish offensive into Syria under way, says Erdogan

Inquest into collapse and death of British soldier on march hears how colleague feared he was going to die as well Inquest into collapse and death of British soldier on march hears how colleague feared he was going to die as well

British Labour leader Jermey Corbyn announces plans to create 67,000 jobs in ‘green industrial revolution’British Labour leader Jermey Corbyn announces plans to create 67,000 jobs in ‘green industrial revolution’


Lifestyle

Our seven-year-old has a crush on a new guy every week. When we told her she’s too young for that carry on, she replied, “I know, but there are so many good looking guys in my class.”Learner dad: 'There is nothing wrong with a touch of guilt to spice up sexy time'

The first time I joined others to protest for the safety of the planet was back in 1979 when I participated in an anti-nuclear rally at Carnsore Point in County Wexford. I travelled down from Dublin and camped with the other protestors.Bríd Ní Chumhaill: We can’t trust the powers that be... it is up to us

We are now five weeks into the school year and filling out their CAO form to decide their future is becoming a reality for sixth-year students.Learning Points: It’s okay for a sixth-year not to know their future

The 44-year-old Torn singer revealed the name on Instagram.Natalie Imbruglia has a son after IVF and sperm donor: 8 celebs who’ve done motherhood their own way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »