Spanish police investigating incident involving two off-duty soldiers in Magaluf

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 04:48 PM

Spanish police are investigating an incident involving two off-duty soldiers in a Magaluf nightclub, which left one of them in hospital.

The incident is said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday morning at Banana Disco, Punta Ballena.

One of the soldiers, a Scottish woman, was seriously injured and is understood to be in hospital.

A British Army spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident involving two off-duty soldiers in Spain.

“An investigation by the local Spanish police is ongoing, and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Spanish police have been contacted for comment.

- Press Association

