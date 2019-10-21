News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona trip after Catalan protests

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 10:38 AM

Spanish leader Pedro Sanchez is travelling to Barcelona, the protest-struck capital of the north-eastern Catalonia region, to meet injured police officers and hold talks with officials in charge of security.

Clashes between separatists and police waned over the weekend after five successive nights of riots in Barcelona and other Catalan cities.

They followed huge peaceful protests by people in Catalonia who were angered by a Supreme Court ruling that sentenced nine separatist leaders to prison for the region’s failed 2017 secession attempt.

Regional health authorities say 593 people have been injured in the protests, nearly half of them police, and 14 remain hospitalised. In all, 194 people were arrested.

Mr Sanchez is trying to stay in power as Spain holds a national election on November 10.

