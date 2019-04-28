NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Spaniards head to polls again amid far-right concerns

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 09:40 AM

Residents in Spain have begun voting in a third general election in four years.

All eyes are on whether the rise of conservative nationalism will allow the right wing to unseat the incumbent prime minister.

Pedro Sanchez is set to win the most votes, but his Socialists seem far from securing a majority in parliament to form a government on their own.

Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Party candidate Pedro Sanchez casts his vote (Bernat Armangue/AP)

The fragmentation of the political landscape is the result of austerity that followed the economic recession, disenchantment with bipartisan politics and the recent rise of far-right populism.

Mr Sanchez called Sunday’s ballot after a national budget proposal was rejected in the Lower Chamber by the centre-right-conservative opposition and Catalan separatists pressing for self-determination in their north-eastern region.

Voting stations opened at 9am local time and will close at 8pm, with results expected a few hours later.

- Press Association

READ MORE

‘Terrifying’ – Crane falls on busy Seattle street, killing four people

More on this topic

Valverde’s well-organised Barca set to wrap up another crown

Mainstream parties urge Spain’s voters to shun far-right in election

Spanish police investigating incident involving two off-duty soldiers in Magaluf

Police in Spain clash with protesters targeting far-right party

More in this Section

Ministers to be summoned before National Security Council leak inquiry

Poll suggests support for Brexit Party stands at 13% ahead of European elections

Sri Lanka troops find 15 bodies after raid on militants’ house

Woman and boy found dead at address in UK


Lifestyle

Great interest in O’Driscoll’s sale

Contents from great Irish houses in Sheppard’s sales

Libraries must be protected. If you’re not a member of your local library, why not?

Reinventing the Dior man: Kim Jones is transforming the way men dress

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »