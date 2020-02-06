News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Spain’s prime minister meets Catalan leader in bid to improve relations

Spain’s prime minister meets Catalan leader in bid to improve relations
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 12:27 PM

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez has met with the separatist leader of Catalonia in a bid to improve the strained relations between the central government and Spain’s restive northeast.

No major breakthrough is expected from Thursday’s meeting with both sides starting from distant positions on the divisive issue of Catalonia’s independence from the rest of Spain.

Pedro Sanchez, left, shakes hands with Quim Torra (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
Pedro Sanchez, left, shakes hands with Quim Torra (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Catalan regional president Quim Torra had said before the meeting at the Catalan government seat in central Barcelona that he would insist on Mr Sanchez allowing a legal referendum on secession for the wealthy region.

Mr Sanchez’s government has said that a referendum was out of the question since it would violate the Spanish Constitution.

Mr Sanchez will try to steer the talk to social issues, financing for Spain’s regions and the impact of recent storms in eastern Spain.

CataloniaSpainTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Three dead as plane breaks into pieces after skidding off Istanbul runwayThree dead as plane breaks into pieces after skidding off Istanbul runway

Trump heads into re-election battle emboldened by acquittalTrump heads into re-election battle emboldened by acquittal

Trump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict PresidentTrump acquitted of all charges in impeachment trial; Mitt Romney votes to convict President

‘Joyride’ driver arrested on Super Bowl parade route‘Joyride’ driver arrested on Super Bowl parade route


Lifestyle

Ella Walker visits the Californian coastal resort being championed by female foodies.Santa Barbara – discover the town where women are transforming the food scene

If you’re aiming to buy a property this year, here’s how to make sure lenders say yes to your mortgage application.First-time buyer? 5 ways to get yourself ‘mortgage ready’

Shoes in highlighter hues are big on the catwalk. Prudence Wade reveals her top picks from the high street, and how to wear them.Not just for raving: How to wear neon heels the grown-up way

It might be a good way to kill germs, but shouldn’t replace washing your hands with soap and water.Does hand sanitiser actually work?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »