Spain’s former king Juan Carlos wants to retire from public life

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 09:36 PM

Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, has said he wants to completely retire from public life on June 2, five years after abdicating the throne.

The king emeritus said in a letter published on Monday on the Spanish royals’ website and addressed to his son, King Felipe VI, that: “I think the moment has arrived to turn a page over in my life and complete my retirement from public life.”

Juan Carlos added that he began thinking about fully retiring when he turned 80 last year and was honoured in the Spanish parliament.

Juan Carlos at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

That event coincided with the anniversary of the country’s 1978 constitution, which marked Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.

Despite health problems, Juan Carlos had maintained a busy public agenda since stepping down.

- Press Association

