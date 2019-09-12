Spain’s far-right party wants to build walls around North African enclaves

Spain’s far-right Vox party has proposed building a wall around two Spanish enclaves in north Africa to keep out migrants.

Vox general secretary Javier Ortega Smith argued that the walls are needed to stop what he called an “avalanche” of migrants breaching border fences to illegally enter Melilla and Ceuta, two Spanish cities on Morocco’s coast.

The party does not think Spain should ask or expect Morocco to pay for the walls, unlike the wall on the southern US border President Donald Trump insists Mexico should fund.

Spain’s interior ministry said 3,624 migrants entered Melilla and Ceuta by land without authorisation between the start of this year and the end of August.

That is 951 fewer than during the same period in 2018.