News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Spain’s far-right party wants to build walls around North African enclaves

Spain’s far-right party wants to build walls around North African enclaves
By Press Association
Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 06:08 PM

Spain’s far-right Vox party has proposed building a wall around two Spanish enclaves in north Africa to keep out migrants.

Vox general secretary Javier Ortega Smith argued that the walls are needed to stop what he called an “avalanche” of migrants breaching border fences to illegally enter Melilla and Ceuta, two Spanish cities on Morocco’s coast.

The party does not think Spain should ask or expect Morocco to pay for the walls, unlike the wall on the southern US border President Donald Trump insists Mexico should fund.

Spain’s interior ministry said 3,624 migrants entered Melilla and Ceuta by land without authorisation between the start of this year and the end of August.

That is 951 fewer than during the same period in 2018.

More on this topic

Children as young as eight ‘seen wandering around migrant camps on their own’Children as young as eight ‘seen wandering around migrant camps on their own’

Charity airlifts nine-month pregnant migrant woman from search and rescue ship to MaltaCharity airlifts nine-month pregnant migrant woman from search and rescue ship to Malta

British couple detained for two days in Calais after migrant found in car bootBritish couple detained for two days in Calais after migrant found in car boot

66 migrants caught crossing English Channel this morning66 migrants caught crossing English Channel this morning

SpainMoroccopoliticsmigrantsTOPIC: Migrant crisis

More in this Section

What have judges had to say on Brexit?What have judges had to say on Brexit?

Animal rights activist convicted over McDonald’s fake blood protestAnimal rights activist convicted over McDonald’s fake blood protest

Stripes and speed could help footballers like in animal kingdom, study saysStripes and speed could help footballers like in animal kingdom, study says

EasyJet co-pilot suffers mid-air anxiety attackEasyJet co-pilot suffers mid-air anxiety attack


Lifestyle

She’s come a long way since her Cork Opera House debut, aged 11, as Little Red Riding Hood. Next week, the actress tells Marjorie Brennan, she returns to the same stage in Angela’s Ashes.Norma Sheahan is back where she belongs at the Cork Opera House

New tourism initiative Taste the Island sets out to link visitors with Ireland’s food producers. Michelle Darmody meets the makers in Kilkenny.A taste of what the country has to offer: Kilkenny

Experts predict how technology will transform our holidays.This is what hotel rooms could look like in the future

A big part of parenting school-aged kids is getting them to and from all the extra activities they do outside of school. It can be manic, most definitely time consuming and in many cases, pretty expensive.Mum's the Word: ‘Swimming has to stay in my opinion, plus, Joan really loves it’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »