Spain to allow UK citizens to remain in country in no-deal Brexit

Spain has confirmed it will allow British citizens to stay in the country if the UK leaves the European Union without a deal.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Picture: PA.

The government in Madrid has said more than 300,000 registered expats would gain residency rights in a no-deal scenario.

Under the new rules however, they would have to wait until next year for identification cards to prove their right to stay.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said that the measures would be temporary and aimed at protecting both Spanish and British citizens, according to the BBC.

According to the Spanish news agency Local ES, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "Although Spain will not oppose granting a possible extension, this must have an assured perspective of resolution.

"Prolonging uncertainty by postponing deadlines is not a reasonable alternative nor is it desirable."