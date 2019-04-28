Spain sees highest turnout for general election voting in more than a decade

Polls have closed in Spain's elections, with the turnout at the highest level for more than a decade.

Results are expected shortly, though it it thought that no single party has won a majority in what is the third general election in four years.

It is likely that any coalition deal will take weeks or months to finalise.

The fragmentation of the political landscape is the result of austerity that followed the economic recession, disenchantment with bipartisan politics and the recent rise of far-right populism.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called Sunday’s ballot after a national budget proposal was rejected in the Lower Chamber by the centre-right-conservative opposition and Catalan separatists pressing for self-determination in their north-eastern region.

Additional reporting by PA