Spain holds regional elections amid coronavirus

Spaniards in two northern regions were voting in regional elections on Sunday amid tight security measures to avoid more outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Regional authorities in both Basque Country and Galicia have banned more than 400 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 from leaving their homes to vote.

Spain’s Supreme Court backed the decision in a ruling on Friday in response to a complaint by opposition parties in both regions. A man wearing a face mask checks a list in a polling station during the Basque regional election in the village of Durango, northern Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Voters must wear face masks to vote and remain 1.5m (5ft) apart in polling stations, which are equipped with hand sanitisers.

Both regional governments originally called elections to be held on April 5 but postponed them due to the rapid rise in infections that Spain could only rein in by locking down the country until June.

Health authorities are watching small outbreaks in both regions, as well as in other parts of Spain. More than 28,000 Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed in the country.

The conservative Popular Party in Galicia and the Basque regionalist party PNV are hoping to remain in power.