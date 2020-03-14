News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Spain announces partial lockdown; France closes 'non-essential' public places

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 14, 2020 - 11:18 PM

Spain has confirmed it is going into partial lockdown with only essential shops for food and medicine staying open.

It is part of a 15-day state of emergency in the country, as it deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez addressed the country's 46 million citizens today in a televised address outlining the new measures being taken as part of the lockdown.

Citizens were told that the government would do "everything in its power" to cushion the social and economic effects of the virus.

People will only be allowed to leave their homes in order to buy food and medicine, travel to work, go to hospitals and banks and to visit and take care of young and elderly people.

The latest figures from Spain show the the number of confirmed cases as of Saturday morning was 5,753. It marked an increase of more than 1,500 in one day.

There have been 136 deaths in the country so far.

France has also announced further restrictions to take effect from midnight tonight (11pm Irish time).

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe addressed the nation and said that with President Emmanuel Macron the decision was made to close all places "not essential to the life of the country".

This means that restaurants, cafés, cinemas, nightclubs and some shops will be closed.

Shops and markets selling food, pharmacies, petrol stations and banks will remain open.

Mr Philippe urged people to limit gatherings with others, to only use public transport to commute to work if they are required to attend and to only go out for essential shopping and short walks for exercise.

