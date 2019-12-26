Spacey accuser and former husband of Norwegian princess dies aged 47

Ari Behn, Scandinavian writer and former husband of Norwegian princess Martha Louise, has died aged 47, his manager said.

Mr Behn – who in 2017 accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct – took his own life on Wednesday, his manager revealed, and was found at his home in Norway, according to authorities.

The Norwegian royal family said in a written statement that Mr Behn was “an important part of our family for many years and we carry warm and good memories of him with us”. Ari Behn (Vidar Ruud/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Mr Behn, who was born in Denmark, and Martha Louise, the oldest daughter of Norway’s King Harald and Queen Sonja, were married for 14 years. The couple divorced in 2017 and have three children.

The relationship had its critics before it even became official.

Negative coverage dogged Mr Behn after a Las Vegas travelogue he hosted on Norwegian TV in the early 2000s briefly showed him around prostitutes, some of them using cocaine.

Mr Behn said at the time that it was mere reporting, not endorsement, and that the princess defended him. Ari Behn wrote a short story collection called Sad As Hell (Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB Scanpix via AP)

Mr Behn also wrote books and plays, including 1999’s Trist Som Faen, or Sad As Hell, a short story collection that was translated into several languages.

In 2017, Mr Behn accused Spacey of groping him under the table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo a decade earlier.

It does not appear that Mr Behn ever pursued criminal charges or a lawsuit against Spacey.

The actor did not comment on the allegations at the time, which came amid a string of similar accusations.

A lawyer for Spacey did not respond to an email seeking comment on Thursday.