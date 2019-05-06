NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

SpaceX shipment reaches space station after weekend launch

Monday, May 06, 2019 - 07:40 PM

A SpaceX shipment has arrived at the International Space Station with a “cosmic catch” by a pair of Canadians.

The Dragon capsule delivered 5,500lb of equipment and experiments.

Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques used the station’s big robot arm — also made in Canada — to capture the Dragon approximately 250 miles above the North Atlantic. An external cable that normally comes off during launch dangled from the capsule, but did not interfere with the grappling.

“Welcome on board, Dragon,” Mr Saint-Jacques radioed. He congratulated ground teams for their help, in English and French.

He later told Canadian schoolchildren it was “a big moment of pride” to grab the Dragon using the station’s 58ft robot arm — Canada’s main contribution to the space station.

He became the first Canadian to use it to grab a visiting spacecraft — “a cosmic catch”, in the words of the Canadian Space Agency.

“To be at the controls myself, after all these years of training, it was a very, very special moment — and, fortunately, it all went well,” he told the schoolchildren later in the day.

It is the second station visit for this recycled Dragon, which was launched by SpaceX on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. It also flew in 2017.

This is SpaceX’s 17th delivery to the space station. The first was in 2012.

Northrop Grumman is Nasa’s other shipper – its Cygnus cargo ship arrived two weeks ago.

The Dragon will remain for about a month, being filled with science samples for return to Earth. It is the only cargo ship capable of coming back intact.

Besides one Canadian, the space station is home to three Americans and two Russians.

READ MORE

Breakthrough lifts lid on supermassive stars

- Press Association

More on this topic

SpaceX launches supplies to International Space Station after power delays

Space station supply mission delayed because of power shortage

How did the moon end up where it is?

Nuclear weapons might save the world from an asteroid strike – but we need to change the law first

KEYWORDS

International Space StationSpaceX

More in this Section

Israel army lifts restrictions and signals ceasefire with Gaza

Police searching for Joseph McCann ‘make arrest after overnight standoff’

At least 40 dead as Russian plane catches fire in emergency landing

Air pollution reduction measures could impact heatwave severity, say scientists


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Teaching the little ones the value of money

Review: Cork in perfect harmony for Choral Festival

Wave of inspiration for Sherkin artist following sea crossings

Foreign fields: The best music festivals in Europe and beyond

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 04, 2019

    • 22
    • 24
    • 26
    • 39
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »