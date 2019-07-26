News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter to space station

SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter to space station
Friday, July 26, 2019 - 12:01 AM

A space capsule carrying a 3D printer to make human tissue is on its way to the International Space Station after a thunderous SpaceX launch.

The private company’s Falcon 9 rocket dodged threatening clouds in its lift-off, sending a Dragon capsule on its third trip to the orbiting outpost. The ship will dock with the station early on Saturday.

Dragon is carrying science experiments, several of which concentrate on cellular science, as well as normal supplies.

Officials at biotech companies nScrypt and Techshot Inc say the mini-refrigerator-sized 3D printer will be controlled by scientists on the ground and print nerve cells, muscle cells and proteins.

The experiment uses the near lack of gravity to help the cells hold their shape.

- Press Association

SpaceXTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Jeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general electionJeremy Corbyn insists Boris Johnson has ‘no plan’ as he demands general election

Europeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets recordsEuropeans wilt in blazing temperatures as heatwave from Sahara sets records

Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’Glaciers melting below water line ‘faster than feared’

More could be charged in R Kelly case, court toldMore could be charged in R Kelly case, court told


Lifestyle

Des O’Sullivan previews two sales in Co Cork featuring everything from fine furniture to modern Irish art.Anyone for a vintage cocktail shaker in Temperance Hall?

Fair City actor Tommy O’Neill drew on his own time in prison for a video installation currently on display on Spike Island, writes Ellie O’ByrneInside knowledge influences outlook

Bombay Bicycle Club return to Ireland next weekend for gigs in Cork and Waterford, writes Ed PowerBack in the saddle again: Bombay Bicycle Club on their return to Ireland

I suffered from terrible judgment in my 30s and ended up marrying a guy from Mallow. I’m literally paying for it to this day.Ask Audrey: Cork Airport is where you watch obvious Norries getting on a posh flight and guess where they got their money from

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »