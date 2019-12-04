News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
SpaceX delays space station delivery due to high wind

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 06:09 PM

SpaceX has delayed its delivery to the International Space Station because of dangerous wind gusts.

The Falcon 9 rocket was less than an hour from launching on Wednesday.

But the company halted the countdown because of excessive upper-level wind at Cape Canaveral, Florida, and also out in the Atlantic.

SpaceX wants to land the brand new booster on an offshore barge following liftoff so it can be reused.

The firm said it would try again early on Thursday afternoon.

While the wind should be calmer, it may be cloudier.

The Dragon capsule contains three tons of supplies for Nasa, including 40 “mighty mice” for a muscle and bone study and barley for a beer-malting experiment.

This will be the third trip to the space station for the recycled Dragon.

SpaceX has been restocking the orbiting lab since 2012.

Northrop Grumman is Nasa’s other private shipper.

Nasa solar probe reveals new details about Sun in scorching journey

