SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown

SpaceX’s new crew capsule has returned to Earth, ending its first test flight with an old-fashioned splashdown in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Dragon undocked from the International Space Station early on Friday. Six hours later, the capsule carrying a test dummy dropped into the Atlantic off the Florida coast.

Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed! pic.twitter.com/WK1nsNnOF5— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 8, 2019

It marks the first time in 50 years that a capsule designed for astronauts returned from space by plopping into the Atlantic.

Apollo 9 splashed down near the Bahamas on March 13, 1969. (PA Graphics)

Nasa astronauts have been using Russian rockets since space shuttles retired eight years ago.

Nasa is counting on SpaceX and Boeing to start launching astronauts this year.

Friday morning’s splashdown was the final hurdle of SpaceX’s six-day test flight.

- Press Association