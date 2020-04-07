News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Spacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by Earth

Spacecraft bound for Mercury set to fly by Earth
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 05:50 PM

A spacecraft on its way to Mercury will bid a final farewell to Earth before being slung in the direction of Venus on its long journey through space.

BepiColombo, which was launched in October 2018, is set to take some photos as it makes its closest approach to Earth on Friday at about 4.25am.

It will be 12,700km above the South Atlantic, but will not be visible from the Northern hemisphere.

However, the European Space Agency’s European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany will be tracking its progress.

One piece of equipment on board, known as the Mercury Imaging X-ray Spectrometer (MIXS), was built by an international team led by the University of Leicester in England and principally funded by the UK Space Agency.

Working with a second spectrometer called SIXS, the instruments will analyse surface composition by collecting fluorescent X-rays when it eventually arrives at Mercury in December 2025.

“This is an important milestone for the mission, and hence for our instrument on board,” said Professor Emma Bunce, from the University of Leicester’s School of Physics and Astronomy.

READ MORE

Pink supermoon set to grace skies over Ireland and the UK

“We will not be talking to our instrument during the flyby, but some others will be operating and we look forward to some beautiful pictures of the Earth and moon.

“Following this flyby the spacecraft will be slung in the direction of Venus for the next gravity assist later in 2020.

“Each planetary encounter over the next few years gently slows BepiColombo down, so that we can eventually achieve orbit around Mercury in 2025.”

The Earth fly-by will provide scientists with an opportunity to test and calibrate some of the instruments aboard the spacecraft.

In 2025, it will place two probes – one European the other Japanese – in orbit around Mercury, the least explored world in the solar system.

The Mercury Transfer Module (MTM), carrying the orbiters, was built in Stevenage by the Defence and Space division of aerospace company Airbus.

READ MORE

Boeing to repeat test of astronaut capsule following botched debut

More on this topic

Boeing to repeat test of astronaut capsule following botched debutBoeing to repeat test of astronaut capsule following botched debut

Planets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 yearsPlanets set to put on a show for earliest March equinox in 124 years

Scientists believe it may ‘rain iron’ on distant planetScientists believe it may ‘rain iron’ on distant planet

Biggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ discovered by astronomersBiggest explosion ‘since Big Bang’ discovered by astronomers

BepiColomboESASpaceTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors ‘improved symptoms of severely ill patients’Blood plasma from Covid-19 survivors ‘improved symptoms of severely ill patients’

Warning over fake and dangerous Disney Frozen II dolls in UKWarning over fake and dangerous Disney Frozen II dolls in UK

Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10Boris Johnson stable after night in intensive care, says No 10

Jewish leaders in UK praise Starmer on moves to tackle anti-SemitismJewish leaders in UK praise Starmer on moves to tackle anti-Semitism


Lifestyle

Our window on the world opens wide for tonight.Homes from Mayo, Tyrone and Cork tonight on RTÉ series Home of the Year

A difficult situation for a family member, however, helped the up and coming chef to keep it all in perspective.65 Roses Day John, Jade and Elizabeth NeedhamCavan chef Adrian Martin laments impact of Covid-19 on London restaurant

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadTuesday's TV highlights: The past revisited

Don’t ask me which week it is at this stage — I wouldn’t be surprised to wake up one of these mornings and discover that it’s Christmas Day,Learner Dad: "I’m an Irish male born before 1990, so tears are not an option"

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »