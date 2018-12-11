NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Space station crew on spacewalk to inspect mysterious hole

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 05:31 PM

Two Russian cosmonauts have ventured outside the International Space Station to inspect a section where a mysterious leak appeared.

Crew members on board when the leak was discovered on August 30 quickly located and sealed a tiny hole in the Russian Soyuz spacecraft attached to the space station.

The leak created a slight loss of pressure, and space officials said the station remained safe to operate.

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Sergei Prokopyev are on what is expected to be a six-hour spacewalk to inspect the Soyuz’s outer surface.

They plan to uncover the thermal insulation covering the patched hole and take samples for experts to study.

Mr Kononenko, who arrived at the station earlier this month with Nasa astronaut Anne McClain and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, said in a pre-flight interview that the spacewalk would be strenuous.

“It’s going to be challenging both physically and technically,” he said.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said in September that the hole could have been drilled during manufacturing or in space.

He did not say if he suspected crew members of creating it on purpose, but his comment caused some bewilderment. Mr Rogozin has since backtracked, blaming the media for twisting his words.

He said recently that an official Russian probe is ongoing and crew members who are set to return to Earth on December 20 would bring back samples collected during Tuesday’s spacewalk.

He added that Roscosmos would discuss the findings from the investigation with Nasa and other space station partners.

- Press Association


International Space Station

