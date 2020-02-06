Space station crew lands safely back on Earth

An international space station crew, including record-breaking Nasa astronaut Christina Koch, has landed safely in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz capsule carrying Ms Koch, along with station commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Russian space agency Roscosmos’ Alexander Skvortsov, touched down south-east of Dzhezkazgan at 3.12pm local time (9.12am GMT).

.@Astro_Christina, @Astro_Luca and Alexander Skvortsov said farewell to their station crewmates and closed the Soyuz crew ship hatch at 9:34pm ET. They will undock at 12:50am. Read more... https://t.co/zIndx8dezP pic.twitter.com/Czm9R5bcUP — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) February 6, 2020

Ms Koch spent more time in space on a single mission than any other woman.

She wrapped up a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, providing researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman as Nasa plans to return to the moon under the Artemis programme and prepare for human exploration of Mars.

Mr Parmitano and Mr Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.