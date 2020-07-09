Space agencies seek ideas on how 5G and technology could boost logistics

Companies are being asked to share ideas on how 5G terrestrial and space technology could be used to support the UK’s logistics businesses.

The call for proposals is part of a joint effort by the UK Space Agency, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), with hopes of increasing connectivity and closing the digital divide for businesses in the sector.

“Access to constant connectivity regardless of location offers huge benefits,” said Catherine Mealing-Jones, director of growth at the UK Space Agency.

“We’ve seen through the current pandemic, that logistics are vital to keeping the country going and space technology is a key part of making that happen.”

Magali Vaissiere, ESA director of telecommunications and integrated applications added: “This is a great opportunity for ESA to join forces with DCMS and UK Space Agency and prove the key role that satellite communications will play in the future converged 5G networks.

“In the context of the ESA 5G Strategic Programme Line, this Call for Proposals is intended to stimulate the emergence of sustainable applications relying on innovative 5G solutions, starting from the logistics sector.”